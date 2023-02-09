Corina Jahfetson scores 1,000th point for Baraga Vikings

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A major basketball milestone was reached Wednesday night in Baraga.

Corina Jahfetson passed the 1,000 career points mark for the Vikings. Baraga defeated Ewen-Trout Creek 50-38.

The senior’s 1,000th point came on a free throw in the fourth quarter.

“Words don’t even describe what I’m feeling right now,” said Jahfetson after the game. “it’s a surreal feeling, after how many years. I don’t even know who the last person was to get it and to get it with the team I have now is just crazy.”

Baraga head coach Tyler Larson also spoke after his team improved its season record to 14-3.

“We’re all super happy for Cori, she’s a kid that puts in so much time in the gym, always putting up shots and always taking the team’s best defenders, double teamed, whatever type of defense she gets looked at and still finds ways to score,” Larson said. “Just one of the pure shooters that you don’t see as much anymore, and we’re really fortunate to have her and super happy for her.”

