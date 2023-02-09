CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Latest News

Sea turtles were released back into the ocean after they were rehabilitated.
WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart
TV6's Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair talks with Lakestate Industries to see how it...
Lakestate 50 Years