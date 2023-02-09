Barrel + Beam offers beer pairings for Super Bowl snacks

In preparation for Superbowl Sunday... we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer...
In preparation for Superbowl Sunday... we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer pairings to go with your most popular game day snacks.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer pairings to go with your most popular game day snacks.

Barrel + Beam said for spicy wings, go with spicy or fruity undertones like their heritage beer. For pairing seafood, brewers said a wheat beer is the proper choice. If you’re having pizza, the brewery recommends a beer that will contrast savory flavors, such as their fruitier farmhouse ale.

Barrel + Beam co-founder Nick VanCourt said their own beer is made for pairing with delicious food.

“If I was pairing our beers with Super Bowl food, I’d be having a field day,” said VanCourt. “We have really great food pairing beers. Very much the tradition of Belgian and French ale is to go with delicious food. I would say our Terre A Terre really pairs with all foods, and anything you’re eating whether it’s Super Bowl or not – it’s a great food pairing beer.”

Barrel + Beam says they’ll have a new series out soon called the Grafted and Bucolic Brett series.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Latest News

An ice climber scales a waterfall during the 31st annual Ice Fest in Munising.
31st Ice Festival draws climbers for four day adventure
Someone takes the plunge during last year's Munising Polar Plunge.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday
The prizes you can win from the Travel Marquette Winter Adventure Rewards Pass
Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass
NMU's Valentine's Lock-In will be in the Vandament Arena
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In