Barrel + Beam offers beer pairings for Super Bowl snacks

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer pairings to go with your most popular game day snacks.

Barrel + Beam said for spicy wings, go with spicy or fruity undertones like their heritage beer. For pairing seafood, brewers said a wheat beer is the proper choice. If you’re having pizza, the brewery recommends a beer that will contrast savory flavors, such as their fruitier farmhouse ale.

Barrel + Beam co-founder Nick VanCourt said their own beer is made for pairing with delicious food.

“If I was pairing our beers with Super Bowl food, I’d be having a field day,” said VanCourt. “We have really great food pairing beers. Very much the tradition of Belgian and French ale is to go with delicious food. I would say our Terre A Terre really pairs with all foods, and anything you’re eating whether it’s Super Bowl or not – it’s a great food pairing beer.”

Barrel + Beam says they’ll have a new series out soon called the Grafted and Bucolic Brett series.

