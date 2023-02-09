Back History mobile museum makes stop on Marquette campus

Memorabilia showcases all facets of black history
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For one day, a Northern Michigan University student organization partnered with a mobile museum showcasing Black history.

From albums to old newspapers, memorabilia was on display at Jamrich Hall where people could learn about Black history. Northern Michigan University’s Black Student Union managed the exhibit for Black History Month. President of the student organization MarLanaysia Rosser said onlookers can expect the good and bad sides of history in the exhibit.

“We have different artifacts from magazines, records, pieces of chains and shackles,” Rosser said. “Just news articles and lots of important information from our history, things that even I don’t know and a lot of and other Black students don’t know.”

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum was also at the University of Miami in Florida on Thursday. Rosser said she hopes those who view the display have a better understanding of what Black history is.

“It’s important to note the good and the bad,” Rosser said. “We have Michael Jackson over there, but we also have Martin Luther King, we have Rosa Parks and what they both stood for. Or even things as the KKK, which is obviously horrible, but we need to highlight those things.”

NMU’s Student Equity and Engagement Center also helped put this event on. Coordinator for the center Stefani Vargas said it is exciting to see students get involved with events like Thursday’s.

“It’s amazing watching these student leaders and student members of these organizations not only be students and not only be employees at their jobs but have this intense drive to make their campus better, not just for themselves but for everyone here,” Vargas said.

Rosser said the exhibit was only available for Thursday but she said she hopes to bring back the exhibit next year.

