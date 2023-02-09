All nighter! Michigan Tech students work through the night on snow statues for 2023 Winter Carnival

An impressive statue always is constructed in Hancock.
By Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Technological University worked Wednesday night and Thursday morning to complete their snow statues for the university’s 101st Winter Carnival.

The deadline to finish statues is 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Judging follows at 9:30 a.m., with results announced late Thursday afternoon. Statue sites are also located along College Avenue in Houghton and at the Phi Kappa Tau House in Hancock.

Some of the statues were built in just one night while others have been under construction for a full month. Food was available overnight. MTU’s Guardians of the North offered its traditional pancake fundraiser for Winter Carnival all-nighters.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon were live on campus for Thursday’s TV6 Morning News. Click the videos to see the students in action.

Get the full Winter Carnival schedule here.

Students face a 9:00 a.m. deadline
MTU's Winter Carnival 2023 is underway.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon reports live from MTU's Winter Carnival

