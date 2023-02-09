31st Ice Festival draws climbers for four day adventure

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice climbers from across the nation and around the world gathered in Munising for the second day of the 31st annual Michigan Ice Festival Thursday.

Over 1,500 climbers are in the Munising area this week to explore the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Event Organizer Bill Thompson says the festival is fun for everyone.

“The Ice Climbing Festival is a big machine and so we do bring in these people from all over the world to climb here; they stay here up to a week. We also have a staff of about 100 people that come and put this event on,” Thompson said. “It is a really good time and I think it is very important for the city of Munising.”

This year, the event has attracted climbers from seven different countries and across the United States. In addition to climbing opportunities for seasoned veterans, there are classes and free equipment rentals for those new to the sport.

“At the Ice Climbing Festival there is a lot of good energy because people are actually learning from these professional athletes, they are getting stoked on ice climbing, learning safety precautions for ice climbing and it is just a high energy and really good time,” Thompson said.

Michael Davis of Lander Wyoming says the festival is what sparked his passion for ice climbing.

“I came here last year, had a blast, and it was the first time I had ever ice climbed and as soon as I heard they were doing it again this year I had to come and see if I could hang out,” Davis said.

Davis says the event is perfect for those starting out.

“Very quality instruction. I learned a lot; there are a lot of great beginner-friendly areas and it is cool to see the passion people have for ice climbing and the mentorship they are willing to support with,” Davis said. The festival goes through Sunday.

To view the entire event schedule visit the 2023 Ice Climbing Festival website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.