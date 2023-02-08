UPAWS to host Valentine’s Day Event

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting the Empty the Shelters Valentine’s Day event tomorrow...
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting the Empty the Shelters Valentine’s Day event tomorrow through Sunday. The adoption fee will be waived for cats and dogs on year and up, and all small critters will have their fees waived, regardless of their age.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, UPAWS is hosting its Valentine’s Day Empty the Shelter event.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the Empty the Shelters Valentine’s Day event Thursday through Sunday. The adoption fee will be waived for cats and dogs one year and up. All small critters will have their fees waived, regardless of their age.

UPAWs staff say they’re hoping to find homes for all the animals.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could empty our whole shelter?” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “That would be the point. Whoever we can get a home. Even if it’s just one or two, that’s wonderful because they all deserve homes. They don’t ask to be homeless. They don’t ask to be here; they want to be in your home with you.”

If you’re interested in sharing your heart with a four-legged valentine this year, you can view the animals and make an appointment at the UPAWS website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter
Escanaba boys varsity basketball team
Escanaba Boys Basketball team returns to action
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase

Latest News

The center will include an infant room, a toddler room, and preschool with potential full and...
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
TV6's Annette Giachino shows us what Michigan lawmakers have to say about Pres. Biden's State...
State of the Union Reax
TV6's Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair spoke with staff from Escanaba Public Schools to see...
Esky Thanks
Marquette County residents visited paths like the one at Presque Isle to enjoy the warm weather.
Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather