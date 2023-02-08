UPAWS to host Valentine’s Day Event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, UPAWS is hosting its Valentine’s Day Empty the Shelter event.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the Empty the Shelters Valentine’s Day event Thursday through Sunday. The adoption fee will be waived for cats and dogs one year and up. All small critters will have their fees waived, regardless of their age.

UPAWs staff say they’re hoping to find homes for all the animals.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could empty our whole shelter?” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “That would be the point. Whoever we can get a home. Even if it’s just one or two, that’s wonderful because they all deserve homes. They don’t ask to be homeless. They don’t ask to be here; they want to be in your home with you.”

If you’re interested in sharing your heart with a four-legged valentine this year, you can view the animals and make an appointment at the UPAWS website.

