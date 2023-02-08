Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in

Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple keys. (Source: KHNL)
By Mahealani Richardson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say burglars broke into a car dealership this week and took several cars and multiple keys.

KHNL reports the Excellent Motor Group dealership was broken into on Monday night.

Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership, said they believe the break-in happened around midnight and they are worried whoever did it could steal more cars.

The thieves reportedly smashed through an office door. ransacked the business, stole five vehicles and took multiple folders which contained more than 100 keys.

“My guys said somebody went inside and broke the office door and took all the keys,” Ron Zhang said.

According to the car dealership, a Ford F-150, an Acura TLX, a Nissan Frontier, a Mercedes-Benz, and another Ford truck were stolen.

“We lost a lot of money. We cannot keep going with our business,” Maggie Zhang said. “It’s like a broken heart.”

The Zhangs said their car lot will be closed for at least a week as about a third of their inventory now has stolen keys.

The couple said they’ll be sleeping at the dealership to prevent more cars from getting ripped off.

According to police, the incident is considered a second-degree robbery but no immediate arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

