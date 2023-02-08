Springlike day before next round of snow

It’s a unique day with a rare combination of sunshine and springlike temperatures in February. Plan on sunny skies with unseasonably warm temps. Get out and enjoy it. We’re still expecting some snow tomorrow. However, there are some changes. The track of an area of low pressure, which moves across the Lower Peninsula, has shifted a bit more east. That means wet heavy snow will briefly graze the eastern U.P. and areas along Lake Michigan tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will sweep through from Canada tomorrow into Friday with lake-effect snow showers across northern areas. Intensities will be light to moderate. Snow amounts will mainly range from 1-3″ with 4-6″ in the higher elevations. Otherwise, the main impact will be blowing snow as northerly winds become breezy tomorrow night with gusts around 35-40mph.

Today: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Colder and cloudy with afternoon wet snow in the east and lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Breezy morning with lingering lake-effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light scattered snow across the west in the evening

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: A chance for isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

