Snowy conditions ahead of beautiful day

Today is reminiscent of early spring with warmer temperatures and sunny skies but these conditions aren’t looking to last all very long. A system to the south is planning to bring in light to moderate snow in the southeastern portion of the U.P. near Lake Michigan. Once that passes lake-effect snow will initiate along the north wind belts for our central and western counties. The weekend is shaping up to be mostly mild with temperatures still above average for this time of year.

Thursday: Slightly cooler air; partly cloudy with snow showers in the southeast and lake effect snow in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Friday: Lingering lake effect snow in the north; mostly cloudy with colder air

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Saturday: Mild air with partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mild air lingers; partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers possible

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

