Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds.

Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures.

Joe Ackerman, RN of UP Health Systems-Marquette visits the Upper Michigan Today studio to show Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson how to do hands-only CPR.

There are a number of lifestyle factors that can lead to poor heart health and an eventual attack.

Ackerman says that many heart attack symptoms mirror minor, often-daily ailments like anxiety or back pain.

Paying attention to sudden changes in your body, and the context in which symptoms come on, could be the difference between life and death.

Beginning heart attack symptoms include, but may not be limited to, feelings of fullness, pain that travels down your arm, jaw pain, excessive fatigue or weakness, anxiety, nausea or vomiting, back pain, shortness of breath, chest pressure, squeezing, or burning.

Joe Ackerman, RN details the signs and symptoms of a heart attack to look out for.

Heart attacks can happen to anybody, anywhere, regardless of your age or how healthy you are.

Ackerman says everyone should know hands-only CPR, though hands-only CPR isn’t suitable for everyone. You should only do this type of CPR on teenagers, adults, and non-pregnant women.

Though success is not guaranteed, the survivability rate increases when you begin CPR treatment as soon as possible.

Ackerman shows you how hands-only CPR is executed.

Joe Ackerman, RN teaches you how to do hands-only CPR, suitable to do on teens, adults, and non-pregnant women.

Ackerman adds that you should never drive yourself, or someone else for that matter, in the event of a heart attack.

Always call 911 right away before beginning CPR. Do not stop the hands-only CPR until EMS crews have arrived.

This might mean that you’ll have to take turns pumping.

Joe Ackerman, RN says two things to keep in mind in the event of a heart attack: recognize and react.

You can learn more about heart attack prevention, symptoms, and Damar Hamlin’s #3ForHeart challenge at www.heart.org.

