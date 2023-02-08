Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (Gray News) – Police in Colorado say they found an 11-week-old child on the floor of a car covered in drug residue.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department reports it responded to a call of a reported theft. An employee at the location pointed the responding officer in the direction of the suspect’s vehicle.

When the officer talked to the suspect, he said she was cooperative and opened her trunk to give back the items she allegedly stole.

However, the officer walked around the vehicle and said he was overcome by the odor of drugs.

Inside the vehicle, the officer said he saw a car seat with no child in it. Instead, an 11-week-old child was found on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. He also said the baby was covered in blankets and drug residue.

The department said the baby was transported to the hospital before child protective services put her in the custody of another relative.

Police said a significant amount of fentanyl pills and paraphernalia was recovered from the car.

Authorities said two other adult passengers were cited, and the suspect was taken to jail and charged with theft, felony drug possession, and child abuse charges.

