Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.

Police said Jeremy James Knoll became a suspect when the cabin was found on his property. He reportedly attempted to hide the cabin by placing large pieces of sheet metal around it and altering its appearance, but troopers found matching serial numbers inside the stolen cabin.

An arrest warrant was authorized Dec. 27, 2022 and Knoll was taken into custody Jan. 1. He was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property and was given a $20,000, 10% bond.

He is expected to return to court Feb. 27.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.

