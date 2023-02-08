Michigan lawmakers react to State of the Union address

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - President Joe Biden discussed his economic plan at a training center in Deforest, Wisconsin Wednesday.

This comes after delivering his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Biden said his plan includes continued funding of workforce development through the American Rescue Act, which will benefit the Great Lakes region.

“At the port of Green Bay, we’re hoping to turn an old water plant site into a new port terminal. It’s going to create thousands of jobs over time. This is a big deal,” Biden said.

Biden also wants to keep dollars within the country.

“I announced we’re proposing new standards to require all construction materials, used in federal infrastructure projects be made in America,” Biden said.

In a statement about last night’s address, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow said:

“We emerged from the pandemic and together have built the strongest economy in generations. We’re seeing record job growth, record low unemployment, and an American manufacturing renaissance, with 800,000 jobs created.”

Also, after last night’s speech, Republican Congressman Jack Bergman said he believes more needs to be done to secure the economy.

“We have become dependent under the current administration’s policies, dependent on oil, dependent on supply chain, dependent on so many things that we could control if we chose to,” Bergman said.

Thursday, the president will travel to Tampa, Florida, to talk about his efforts to lower prescription drug costs and protect social security and medicare.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.