Menominee Junior-Senior High School students return to class Wednesday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Menominee Junior-Senior High School students are returning to class Wednesday for the first time this school year.

Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. The cleanup led to the discovery of asbestos.

Sports teams returned to practices in the building Tuesday night.

An open house was held Tuesday to give families and students a chance to view the renovations.

“We are excited that all students will be returning to school in person on Wednesday. Students should report to their first-hour class. Our staff has been anxiously awaiting their return. All in-person instruction, as well as extracurriculars and after-school activities, including sports, are returning to a normal schedule,” reads a statement from Superintendent Richard Sarau.

Hopes of reopening the school in January were dashed by the discovery of a “suspicious dust,” requiring further cleanup.

44-year-old man arrested in Niagara on multiple charges, including child pornography
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Water search for missing ice climber near Miners Castle to resume Wednesday morning
