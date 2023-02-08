Marquette’s Third Coast Pizza and Drifa Brewing are prepared for Super Bowl Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday lots of Yoopers will be watching the Super Bowl either at home or at a special location.

Third Coast Pizza on West Washington St. will have two specials for the big game, according to General Manager Caitlin Johnson.

“We are going to be running half off on appetizers during the game then also $4 local taps,” said Johnson. “Anything from Black Rocks, Ore Dock, and Keweenaw beers.”

Johnson said she is expecting around 60 people come Sunday. She says in past years, Third Coast Pizza hasn’t been too busy inside the restaurant.

“Honestly, it just depends on the event, something like the Super Bowl was busier on takeout rather than in restaurants like sports bars are a little busier,” said Johnson.

On Lake St, Drifa Brewing Company’s Head Brewer and Interim General Manager Spencer Trubac says Drifa is having a homemade dip party.

“Having people bring dips of their choice and the recipe so that we can share with the community and kind of organize and make sure that everyone gets a fun dip from the event,” said Trubac. “Then we are going to provide chips and crackers and that sort of thing so people can kind of share and everyone enjoy everyone’s dips and stuff,”

Turbac also expressed how Drifa is doing this for two major reasons.

“You know we wanted to kind of create a sort of community environment where people come and they’re all sharing dips as you would have at a Super Bowl party at your house,” said Turbac. “It just kind of brings people together to do something other than just sit in watch TV and drink beer.”

Drifa staff also stated that if you just want to watch the game and not bring dip, that’s fine, too.

