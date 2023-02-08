Marquette City Band prepares for free Sunday concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Marquette City Band spent the night preparing for its upcoming free Sunday afternoon concert.

The concert will be directed by Steve Grugin, featuring piano soloist Nancy Zimmerman.

Band organizers say one thing that make the band so special is how diverse members are in age and musical experience level. Many of the members are community teachers, and some of them are professional musicians, plus college and high school students.

Grugin said that this concert is something is very special in the U.P. music community.

“We have got a lot of different kinds of music for everybody, we have more than some classical music and we are playing a piano concerto, featuring Nancy Zimmerman on Piano,” said Grugin. “It’s a piece that was written not too long ago by James Wagner who lives north of Detroit and it’s for a band. A lot of piano concertos are written for an orchestra accompaniment. But we have the band here so that’s a really special piece that we have here.”

The concert is at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Louis G. Kaufman Auditorium at 611 North Front St. in Marquette. Admission is free.

The full repertoire list for Sunday:

Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion-Wagner

Kyiv, 2022-Balmages

Chorale and Shaker Dance-Chance

Les Preludes-Liszt

El Choclo-Villoldo

Nimrod-Elgar

Freedom Flight-Huckeby

Jitterbug-Buckley

