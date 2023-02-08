Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.

And just in time for this spring-like warm-up and wet weather, Step Ahead is running a sale on its insulated boots.

In the words of Trudgeon, “sometimes the fine line between sanity and insanity is a wet sock”.

Step Ahead Boots and Clothing General Manager Kari Carlson talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about popular brands and what's trending in the shop.

Step Ahead will begin turning its store over for spring around mid-March.

Right now, the store carries nine quality brands that have withstood the trends of time. In April, there will be a new spot on the shelves for another popular brand, Birkenstocks.

Trudgeon shows you that the store specializes in more than just shoes.

GM Kari Carlson tells TV6's Tia Trudgeon that Step Ahead Boots and Clothing carries nine quality brands and will be adding a popular sandal brand in spring.

Step Ahead Boots and Clothing is located at 1415 Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain. It’s open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

