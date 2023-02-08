Hancock’s Church of the Resurrection asks for volunteers for upcoming Italian Night meal

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Roman Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Hancock is preparing for its upcoming Italian Night community meal on Feb. 18.

Started 10 years ago, the event is normally held to raise money for activities for the youth of the church. But this year, all funds are being donated to the Sacred Heart School in L’Anse.

The event has been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic.

“Our last one was February of 2020,” Italian Night Organizer Shelley Lucchesi. “And we haven’t had it since. So, we’re really looking forward to getting back into it, and being with the community again and celebrating.”

The dinner features an all-you-can-eat buffet of lasagna, spaghetti, Italian sausage and dessert among other foods.

“Everything is homemade,” continued Lucchesi. “We have a great group of guys in the kitchen who do all that Saturday morning and it smells so delicious.”

With just over a week left, organizers are looking for additional hands to help set up and run the dinner. This includes ticket-collecting and cleaning up following the meal.

“We need volunteers the day of the event from 3:30 to 7:30, and the day before, we’re looking for volunteers to help set up and decorate the tables in the afternoon on Friday,” added Lucchesi. “Any little bit, even if you have half an hour, we’d really appreciate the help.”

The dinner starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. at the Roman Catholic Church of the Resurrection, 900 Quincy St. in Hancock

Adult tickets are $20 and child tickets are $10. They can be purchased at the Church office or at Xpressions Salon in downtown Hancock.

To sign up to volunteer, call the church at 906-482-0215.

