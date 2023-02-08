Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo

Delta County Board of Commissioners
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo’s employment at a meeting on Tuesday.

Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron made the motion to terminate DeSalvo’s contract as a Delta County employee.

Commissioners John Malnar and Steven Viau voted against the motion. Meanwhile, Commissioners David Moyle, Robert Petersen and Bob Barron voted for DeSalvo’s termination.

Barron made the motion to terminate DeSalvo’s contract after she gave a roughly ten-minute speech.

In the speech, DeSalvo claimed, among other things, that commissioners have told her not to voice her concerns for the county, conduct information finding or perform duties within her job description.

DeSalvo also cited a concern with the board’s elimination of its ethics committee.

DeSalvo claimed that one commissioner discovered the Delta Conservation District was pulling its contract with the county before it was publicly announced and failed to inform her of this decision.

To conclude her speech, DeSalvo mentioned that she believes the commission was also discussing her replacement without her knowledge.

In a statement to TV6, Commissioner Barron said the board voted to terminate DeSalvo because it is, “moving in a different direction.”

DeSalvo was Delta County administrator for three years prior to being fired.

We are still trying to reach the former administrator to get her reaction.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

