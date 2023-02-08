Copper Peak to continue ski hill renovations this spring

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More renovations at Copper Peak are expected to begin this spring. The start of progress began in August.

“It is going to be a two-year project right now, at minimum. There is a lot of work involved. Hopefully, we will get it completed sometime in 2024,” said Charles Supercynski, Copper Peak Inc. board member.

Renovations began in July after copper peak received a $140,000 grant from the Great Lakes Sports Commission. The group also received $20 million from the State of Michigan. Supercynski said there are still about $4 million of additional costs copper peak must come up with.

“The added money is based on tentative projections of what we would need,” Supercynski said.

Supercycnski said the group is still brainstorming ideas to raise the necessary funds. So far, Supercynski said engineers have received a redesigned profile of the hill.

“This is a FIS-approved document,” Supercynski said. “That means we designed the hill according to the parameters.”

Supercynski said the goal is to bring back international ski jumping to Gogebic County by the fall of 2024. Before that can happen, several large projects need to be completed.

“We will build a new judge stand, which is going to be downhill from the present one,” Supercynski said. “We need to put in a new windscreen and put in various kinds of surfaces on the tower and on the landing slope to accommodate skiing during the summer months.”

Supercynski said if international ski jumping returns to the hill, he projects more than $50 million of revenue will come to Gogebic County over 10 years. The board member says he is extremely optimistic going forward.

