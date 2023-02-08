Coast Guard involved in search near Miners Castle

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A search mission was underway Tuesday night near Miners Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Very limited information is available.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed that crews were searching the area as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

TV6 called the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, but it declined to comment at this time. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Miners Castle is located about 5 miles east of Munising on Alger County Road H-58, then 6 miles north on Miners Castle Road (H-11). It is one of the most famous landmarks along the Pictured Rocks shoreline, and is the only cliff area in the park accessible by vehicle. In the winter, it is only accessible by snowmobile as Miners Castle Road is not plowed.

