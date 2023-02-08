American Legion Post 44 to host fundraiser for Air Force veteran

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion will demonstrate how veterans take care of their own this weekend.

American Legion Post 44 invites the community to attend a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will help the post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson.

Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase. The event will feature live music, a raffle and a silent auction.

Organizers said this is another example of veterans taking care of veterans.

“Veterans formed the Legion so they could always maintain their camaraderie,” said John Mayotte, Post 44 vice commander. “If somebody needs help – that’s what we do. A lot of the time it goes beyond the American Legion to the community, but especially for veterans. We bond together and do projects together.”

The fundraiser will be from 4:00 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the American Legion Post 44 in Marquette.

