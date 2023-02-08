American Legion Post 44 to host fundraiser for Air Force veteran

American Legion Post 44
American Legion Post 44(Terese Ledy)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye and Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion will demonstrate how veterans take care of their own this weekend.

American Legion Post 44 invites the community to attend a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will help the post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson.

Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase. The event will feature live music, a raffle and a silent auction.

Organizers said this is another example of veterans taking care of veterans.

“Veterans formed the Legion so they could always maintain their camaraderie,” said John Mayotte, Post 44 vice commander. “If somebody needs help – that’s what we do. A lot of the time it goes beyond the American Legion to the community, but especially for veterans. We bond together and do projects together.”

The fundraiser will be from 4:00 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the American Legion Post 44 in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
Update: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter

Latest News

Marquette County Board of Commissioners
Marquette County Board of Commissioners passes Strategic Plan for next five years
Breezy winds, lake effect snow and clouds diminish towards a mild reprieve -- before next...
Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday
The organization looks to connect youth with role models in the community
Kinship of Iron County announces new coordinator, looks to restart mentorship program
Breezy winds, lake effect snow and clouds diminish towards a mild reprieve -- before next...
Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday