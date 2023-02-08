44-year-old man arrested in Niagara on multiple charges, including child pornography

(Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - 44-year-old Joshua L. Otto was arrested in Niagara Tuesday.

According to the Niagara Police Department, a joint team led by the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Otto without incident.

Otto was taken into custody based on an arrest warrant issued by Marinette County Circuit Court as a result of charges filed by Niagara police for child enticement, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Niagara police said charges for resisting or obstructing an officer for another adult who was in the residence at the time of Otto’s arrest were referred to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

The Marshals were assisted by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County

Latest News

Delta County Board of Commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Drífa Brewing Company
Marquette’s Third Coast Pizza and Drifa Brewing are prepared for Super Bowl Sunday
Marquette City Band.
Marquette City Band prepares for free Sunday concert
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Water search for missing ice climber near Miners Castle to resume Wednesday morning