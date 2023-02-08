44-year-old man arrested in Niagara on multiple charges, including child pornography

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - 44-year-old Joshua L. Otto was arrested in Niagara Tuesday.

According to the Niagara Police Department, a joint team led by the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Otto without incident.

Otto was taken into custody based on an arrest warrant issued by Marinette County Circuit Court as a result of charges filed by Niagara police for child enticement, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Niagara police said charges for resisting or obstructing an officer for another adult who was in the residence at the time of Otto’s arrest were referred to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

The Marshals were assisted by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.