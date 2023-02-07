Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday

Migrating high pressure from the Dakotas eases down the wind flow and helps clear out lake effect snow and clouds in Upper Michigan overnight -- setting up for a mild and mostly sunny Wednesday in the region. Later in the evening however, clouds increase from the south as a Central Plains system approaches the Great Lakes region. The system spreads a wintry mix/wet snow over Upper Michigan Thursday, at times falling heavy. It’s a transition to lake effect snow as the system pushes east of the U.P. Friday. Total amounts of snow from Thursday to Friday can range up to 4-6″ mainly in areas east.

Tonight: Lingering lake effect snow north diminishing overnight and becoming mostly clear; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late evening; mild with southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix early, then wet snow spreading in the afternoon; blustery at night

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild but windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix of showers late

>Highs: 30s

