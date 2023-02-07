The UPside - Feb. 6, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What originally started as a fun night out to honor police officers and firefights has turned into a significant fundraiser within the community.

The Police and Firefighters Ball is an annual event honoring Marquette County police and firefighters. It began in 2018 as just a way to have some fun and celebrate local heroes. The original goal was to raise enough money to cover the event, but now the organizers raise enough to help the departments with life-saving equipment, community outreach events, and training, while also donating to charities.

This year’s ball raised over $45,000 bringing the total to over $100,000 raised, in just a few short years. For finding a way to raise money and honor our local heroes, the Police and Firefighter’s ball is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

