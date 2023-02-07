UPHCS awarded Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant for 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) and the Region 1 Perinatal Collaborative have been awarded $50,000 in grant funding for the Upper Peninsula Maternal Opioid Misuse (UP MOM) Model program through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.

According to a press release from UPHCS, the UP MOM Model program will work with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) to utilize a Community Health Worker in their organization to implement the program’s strategy in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties.

The UP MOM model program uses best practices to support pregnant and postpartum mothers impacted by opioid misuse in the Upper Peninsula. The funding provided by the BCBSM grant will support sustainable initiatives that will advance health equity and reduce the risk of maternal mortality due to substance use and opioid use disorders while assisting in the navigation of complex systems to receive care.

“We are very excited to be awarded the Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant. This award wouldn’t be possible without the support of Upper Peninsula hospitals and their commitment to improving maternal and infant health in our region,” said Melissa Holmquist, Executive Director for UPHCS.

UPHCS and the Region 1 Perinatal Collaborative are excited to partner with the WUPHD to implement this integrated care model and work on initiating a systemic response to improving health equity in the region’s pregnant and postpartum mothers impacted by opioid use disorders.

