UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meteorologist Jennifer Perez hosts Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson giving us all a glimpse into the winter season so far (hint, it’s been warm, and she tells us why)! Plus, Jessica Mariin Glomp stops by the studio to have fun ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.

You can have with Jess this weekend at the Valentine’s Day Craft Show happening at the Westwood Mall in Marquette. The show is from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. She’s painting faces and selling cookies, just like the ones featured on the show!

From glitter to gold hues, there's something fun for anyone wanting to do something a little different for Valentine's Day

