UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!

Stylist and cookie extraordinaire Jessica Mariin-Glomp gets you ready for the holiday
Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talk La Nina impacts and why this winter has been mild
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meteorologist Jennifer Perez hosts Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson giving us all a glimpse into the winter season so far (hint, it’s been warm, and she tells us why)! Plus, Jessica Mariin Glomp stops by the studio to have fun ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.

You can have with Jess this weekend at the Valentine’s Day Craft Show happening at the Westwood Mall in Marquette. The show is from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. She’s painting faces and selling cookies, just like the ones featured on the show!

From glitter to gold hues, there's something fun for anyone wanting to do something a little different for Valentine's Day
Jessica will be selling cookies at a Valentine's craft show February 11 at the Westwood Mall in Marquette
The Valentine's Day Craft Show is happening Saturday, February 11 at the Westwood Mall in Marquette from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

