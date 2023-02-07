Rodgers: Isolation retreat will help QB reach a final decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The wait for Aaron Rodgers decision on whether or not to continue playing football will continue. This as the Packers quarterback prepares to look for them in a dark place during an “isolation retreat.”

“I can’t help but think about football. It’s a love of mine. I’ve given my life to it. It’s always close to the front of my mind. I got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation. Then after that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision,” said Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McaFee Show Tuesday that he will have more clarity after participating in a four day/night “darkness isolation” retreat after the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, it’s a real thing, 100 percent. That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat, just to be able to contemplate all things my future. Then make a decision that is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness, and then move forward,” said Rodgers.

You may remember that Rodgers admitted using ayahuasca, which produces hallucinations, as a part of a panchakarma cleanse in the past. Helping him work through other life questions.

This year’s isolation retreat won’t feature any use of the highly publicized ayahuasca. Rather, a heavy dose meditation as Rodgers seeks answers about what comes next with his life and playing career.

“It stimulates DMT, so there can be some hallucinations in there but it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phone off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Rodgers.

This past week, Rodgers was far from isolated as he participated in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. Rodgers went on to win the event with playing partner Ben Silverman. Mixed in with the applause from the crowd was also encouragement from fans hoping the four time MVP would not just play again, but for their team. Especially Raiders fans after a tweet by former Packers teammate and current Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams went viral.

“I’m not a free agent. I’m under contract with Packers, number one. That gets lost in the conversation a lot,” said Rodgers. “There’s been a couple years where we got ousted by the Niners in the playoffs, and I went and played at Pebble. Those years were very razzing, I would say, from the crowd. A lot of Niner yells and a lot of other well-timed trash talk. This year was a lot more positive. The sentiment was very positive. People wanting me to get traded to their team, and the Raiders fans were probably the most vocal, and the most numerous.”

For now the answers of if, not where, Aaron Rodgers will play next season will have to wait.

