Ore Dock BotEco Center holds Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser

Ore Dock BotEco Center
Ore Dock BotEco Center(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based non-profit is holding a quilt fundraiser for Room at the Inn.

From now until February 22, the Ore Dock BotEco Center is accepting $10 donations as part of its Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser. You will be entered into a drawing to win 1 of 5 locally donated quilts.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Money raised will go towards coats that can turn into sleeping bags for Room at the Inn.

“We are working on getting grants and donations to turn the ore dock into a botanical garden and a public space. This fundraiser is to give back to the community for all the help they have given us so far,” said board member Nancy Peterson.

If you would like to make an online donation, click here.

