NMU hosts Wildcat Wellness Health Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s School of Health and Human Performance hosted the Wildcat Wellness Health Fair Tuesday.

A host of campus and community organizations packed the Northern Center ballrooms to promote health and wellness. Each booth had resources and information on all aspects of physical and mental health. Some of the organizations at the Wildcat Wellness Health Fair were the Marquette Food Co-op, the Women’s Center, and Marquette Nutrition.

Organizers say the event brought attention to aspects of wellness that some people overlook.

“Focusing on health is always important,” said Matthew Kilgas, NMU School of Health and Human Performance assistant professor. “It’s always great to see some different aspects of health that you may have not thought about. [You can learn] how you can take care of yourself, make sure you live long and healthy, and be able to take care of yourself for as long as possible.”

