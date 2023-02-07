MSP offers tips to keep your home safe during extended travel

As cold weather drags on, some people escape to warmer climates for the winter, leaving homes potentially vulnerable.
One of the first tips the Michigan State Police offers is to wait to post vacation photos until...
One of the first tips the Michigan State Police offers is to wait to post vacation photos until you return home.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -As cold weather drags on, some people, otherwise known as “snowbirds,” will escape to warmer climates for the winter. This leaves their homes empty for potentially several months. The Michigan State Police (MSP) wants those home owners to take precautions.

The MSP said one great way to do that is to invest in a home security system.

“It’s a great way for you to see what is going on in your house in real-time. Some will alert you if somebody is in your house. Some can be connected to your heating system, so you know if the temperature is dropping in your house or there is something wrong with your furnace,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Iron Mountain Post community service trooper.

Basanese said a common mistake people make is sharing photos on social media when they are away.

“They want to let their friends know what they’re doing, but it is also showing individuals that you aren’t home,” Basanese explained.

Basanese recommended instead posting photos once the vacation is over. The MSP trooper said home burglaries are rare and not currently an increasing issue, but can always happen.

Homeowners can lose thousands of dollars worth of personal property in a robbery. Upper Peninsula Insurance Agency said having good home insurance coverage can help replace stolen items.

“A basic homeowners policy covers about 70 percent of content value, versus whatever the building is insured for. On a renter’s policy, you pick the amount that you want, based on how much you have,” said William Lysinger, Upper Peninsula Insurance Agency agent & owner.

Basanese said if you are leaving for an extended period of time, you should let someone know that you trust that you will be gone, and ask them to check on your property.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
Update: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter

Latest News

Ore Dock BotEco Center
Ore Dock BotEco Center holds Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser
NMU Wildcat Wellness Health Fair
NMU hosts Wildcat Wellness Health Fair
UPHCS
UPHCS awarded Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant for 2023
Makeup, cookies, face painting and more
UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!