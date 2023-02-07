Marquette County Board of Commissioners passes Strategic Plan for next five years

Marquette County Board of Commissioners
Marquette County Board of Commissioners(Terese Ledy)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.

On the agenda was a dual point of entry bid recommendation and a consideration to relocate Central Dispatch. The Board of Commissioners also passed the Strategic Plan for 2023 through 2028. Its top priorities include providing quality services, providing economic development and environmental upkeep.

The Marquette County Board says it is proud of the services it provides.

“Economic development is very important to our board and will continue to be for the next five years,” said Gerry Corkin, Marquette County Board chairman. “We take a lot of pride in trying to provide quality services everywhere in the county and that includes the Board of Commissioners.”

The next regular meeting of the Marquette County Board of Commissioners will be February 21 at 3:00 p.m.

