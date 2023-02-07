Kinship of Iron County announces new coordinator, looks to restart mentorship program

Currently, there are 11 kids in the program but only one mentor.
The organization looks to connect youth with role models in the community
The organization looks to connect youth with role models in the community(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County mentorship organization has a new coordinator. Kinship of Iron County is a nonprofit mentorship organization. It has operated for more than four decades.

Currently, there are 11 kids in the program but only one mentor. Because of COVID-19, organizers said the nonprofit could not have regular meetups and lost participation. Now, a new coordinator is looking to revitalize the program to its pre-pandemic activities.

“It’s important,” said Carly Ekberg, Kinship of Iron County coordinator. “We all need support. Even if we have a great support system at home or one that is lacking a bit, we can all use extra support.”

Ekberg has been the coordinator for less than two months. The organization is looking for mentors, as well as community partners to get involved. To be a mentor, you must be over 18 and pass a background test. You can contact Ekberg at carly.kinship@gmail.com or call her at (906) 284-9885.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
Update: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter

Latest News

Breezy winds, lake effect snow and clouds diminish towards a mild reprieve -- before next...
Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday
Breezy winds, lake effect snow and clouds diminish towards a mild reprieve -- before next...
Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday
The booth for the Chain of Love Fundraiser is located in front of the Student Success Desk.
“Chain of Love” fundraiser returns to Bay College
Family Resources is raising awareness of teen dating violence in our area, and how to identify...
‘No shame in reaching out’: experts share tips for how to spot teen dating violence