Kinship of Iron County announces new coordinator, looks to restart mentorship program

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County mentorship organization has a new coordinator. Kinship of Iron County is a nonprofit mentorship organization. It has operated for more than four decades.

Currently, there are 11 kids in the program but only one mentor. Because of COVID-19, organizers said the nonprofit could not have regular meetups and lost participation. Now, a new coordinator is looking to revitalize the program to its pre-pandemic activities.

“It’s important,” said Carly Ekberg, Kinship of Iron County coordinator. “We all need support. Even if we have a great support system at home or one that is lacking a bit, we can all use extra support.”

Ekberg has been the coordinator for less than two months. The organization is looking for mentors, as well as community partners to get involved. To be a mentor, you must be over 18 and pass a background test. You can contact Ekberg at carly.kinship@gmail.com or call her at (906) 284-9885.

