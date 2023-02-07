Ironwood native named head volleyball coach at Gogebic Community College

Kanipes
Kanipes(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - McKenzie Kanipes has been selected as the new Head Volleyball Coach at Gogebic Community College (GCC).

Kanipes attended the Ironwood Area School District before moving to Clayton, Wisconsin, where she graduated in 2013. During high school, McKenzie was a standout student-athlete, earning regional and state honors in volleyball, basketball and track and field. After graduation, Kanipes went on to play collegiate volleyball for the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS).

Kanipes holds a Master’s of Social Work from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She currently serves as the GCC Career Counselor after being hired in November of 2022.

“We are excited for volleyball to return to GCC and believe that Coach Kanipes has the competitive mindset and vision to take our program to the national level,” said Dr. Jennifer Sabourin, vice president of student services.

