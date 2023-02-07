Houghton County eateries to host food-themed MTU Winter Carnival all-nighter event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival week has arrived, and with it comes a variety of detailed snow statues, all built around this year’s event theme of food.

Students will work in the upcoming all-night build to complete their statues.

Like in years past, they’ll have food such as pasties and chili to keep them going.

But in line with this year’s theme, the Blue Key Honor Society has also invited a number of nearby eateries to participate.

“We’re honored to be part of it, to be asked to be a part of this,” said Chicago Beefs Owner Michael Glenn. “I promised Joe that we are going to be open all night and we are staffed for it. I have staff that volunteered to be part of this so that we can open all night for the all-nighter.”

Chicago Beefs specializes in a variety of different sandwiches, pitas and bowls.

For the all-nighter, Glenn said he knows just what to offer: his business’s namesake.

“We’re going to have our Chicago Beef signature sangwich, which is seasoned roast beef, sliced as thin as possible, and simmered in Italian gravy, which is served on a roll, and you can add provolone or pepper jack cheese, and then your choice of hot, mild, or mixed giardiniera.”

Chicago Beefs will have a tent on campus during the all-nighter to serve the food, with a neighboring tent featuring live music.

Another eatery participating is Jim’s Pizza, operating out of its newer location in Hancock.

Staff will deliver free pizzas, bowls and more foods regularly to students and honor society staff.

The business did this last year voluntarily but is now doing so as an official vendor of this year’s carnival.

“We were just driving around giving out free pizzas to the one-nighters and the builders,” said Jim’s Pizza Owner Morten Haugland. “And we thought about it. This year would be nice to be even more involved than we were last year.”

These and other vendors, such as The Forge, will be present at the all-nighter which begins Wednesday evening.

