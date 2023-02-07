Hancock CHS to hold 4th annual Special Olympics basketball game

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Central High School (HCHS) is preparing to host its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified basketball game.

The school is designated as a Unified Champion School by the Special Olympics of Michigan.

The Unified Program aims to promote social inclusion through activities such as sports.

On Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., 20 students with cognitive disabilities from both Hancock and L’Anse high schools will participate in a co-ed basketball game. They will be assisted by peer-mentor program students.

“Peer mentors don’t shoot, they don’t score, but they assist our players throughout the game,” said HCHS Special Education Long-Term Substitute Teacher Danielle Thoune. “So we play four 10-minute quarters, we have a quick 10-minute halftime, and then all of the school is here to celebrate and cheer them on, along with the community.”

To create an unforgettable experience, a number of different school departments are contributing to the game in several ways.

“Our new 3D printing program is creating trophies for all of our students,” continued Thoune. “Our art program created all the posters and banners for the students to have, to encourage, just like any other athlete gets at their big homecoming game, and our band will be present to cheer them on as well.”

Thoune encourages any community members to come and cheer on the students during Thursday afternoon’s game.

“The bigger the crowd, the louder the noise, the better the experience,” added Thoune. “These kids really grow from it. It’s the highlight of the year every time we get to do it.”

