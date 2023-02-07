Forsyth Township Public Library to celebrate 50th year anniversary

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Township Public Library is celebrating a milestone this Valentine’s Day: its 50-year anniversary.

There will be an open house with free coffee and Valentine’s Day-themed treats.

People can also share favorite memories of the library on a board for all to see. Library Director Leslie Makela says this milestone could not have happened without community support.

“It is for the whole community we are calling it Show Your Library Some Love,” Makela said. “We just want you to come down so we can celebrate you for helping make this library possible, and that you have supported us in everything we do for 50 years. We have grown from a small little room all way to this big building that we moved into.”

The open house is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The library is also having a blind date with a book program where you can pick up a mystery book and share your thoughts on it when you are finished. To learn more about this and other library programs visit the Forsyth Township Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.