Forsyth Township Public Library to celebrate 50th year anniversary

Part of the celebration includes messages from previous library directors on what they enjoyed...
Part of the celebration includes messages from previous library directors on what they enjoyed the most from working at the library.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Township Public Library is celebrating a milestone this Valentine’s Day: its 50-year anniversary.

There will be an open house with free coffee and Valentine’s Day-themed treats.

People can also share favorite memories of the library on a board for all to see. Library Director Leslie Makela says this milestone could not have happened without community support.

“It is for the whole community we are calling it Show Your Library Some Love,” Makela said. “We just want you to come down so we can celebrate you for helping make this library possible, and that you have supported us in everything we do for 50 years. We have grown from a small little room all way to this big building that we moved into.”

The open house is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The library is also having a blind date with a book program where you can pick up a mystery book and share your thoughts on it when you are finished. To learn more about this and other library programs visit the Forsyth Township Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
Update: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter

Latest News

Breezy winds, lake effect snow and clouds diminish towards a mild reprieve -- before next...
Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday
The booth for the Chain of Love Fundraiser is located in front of the Student Success Desk.
“Chain of Love” fundraiser returns to Bay College
Family Resources is raising awareness of teen dating violence in our area, and how to identify...
‘No shame in reaching out’: experts share tips for how to spot teen dating violence
Escanaba Public Safety officials remind everyone to make sure your car is locked, and keys are...
Escanaba sees increase in car thefts, officials give tips on how to keep your car safe