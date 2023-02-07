Event to offer resources, highlight small business across the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s annual meeting and SBAM business success meeting is happening at NMU’s Northern Center February 16. Every year the group uses the meeting as an opportunity to highlight the work of small businesses across Upper Michigan, as well as provide resources and information for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Rich Tegge with OAUP stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth and Pavlina about this year’s event.

