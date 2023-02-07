Event to offer resources, highlight small business across the U.P.
Operation Action U.P. is holding its annual meeting & business success summit February 16
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s annual meeting and SBAM business success meeting is happening at NMU’s Northern Center February 16. Every year the group uses the meeting as an opportunity to highlight the work of small businesses across Upper Michigan, as well as provide resources and information for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
Rich Tegge with OAUP stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth and Pavlina about this year’s event.
To register for the event or to learn more, click here.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.