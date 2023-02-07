Escanaba sees increase in car thefts, officials give tips on how to keep your car safe

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is seeing an increase in car thefts this winter.

Escanaba Public Safety Road Sergeant Sam Carr says stolen car cases have increased significantly in the city compared to a year ago.

“Last year about this time we had no reports of a stolen vehicle, and this year we are upwards of close to 10 reports so far,” Carr said.

Carr says there are two main motives the department is seeing for the thefts.

“People are walking through seeing keys in them that are unlocked and deciding to take them or they are seeing valuables within the vehicle trying to steal them and realizing the keys are in the vehicle and taking it as well,” Carr said.

Quality Car Care of Marquette Service Writer Mike Grange says some thieves try and take valuable parts from the vehicle.

“The catalytic converters have been a few instances we have seen here,” Grange said. “Most of the time it is vehicles that have already had them taken off and they come in with a loud exhaust and realize that is what happened.”

Grange says while it is difficult to prevent someone from stealing parts from your car there are a few things you can do.

“Pay attention to where you are parking. Listen it has to make a lot of noise when they are starting to cut through your pipes, and they will be climbing under your vehicle to do that,” Grange said.

Carr has a few tips to keep your vehicle protected.

“When you do leave your vehicle make sure your windows are rolled up,” Carr said. “Any valuables that can be seen from outside of your vehicle are either removed or covered with something or moved to the trunk where they cannot be seen from outside of the vehicle. Make sure you take your keys and lock your vehicle.”

Carr says when reporting a vehicle theft have your plate number, make, model, year and color ready so safety officials can share them with other departments.

