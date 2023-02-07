Escanaba Boys Basketball team returns to action

Escanaba boys varsity basketball team
Escanaba boys varsity basketball team(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eskymos returned to action on the basketball court Monday night. Students and staff are still grieving the loss of Tara and Jerry Weaver.

On Jan. 27, the couple was killed in a car crash on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game. They left behind three children, two of which are still at Escanaba High School. Their son, Lukas Weaver played Monday night as the Eskymos hosted the Marinette Marines.

“That outpouring of support has really been incredible, in fact, I’d say in 30 plus years in education I’ve never really seen anything quite like this, and I know that’s meant a lot to the family but the schools in general, it’s meant quite a bit to us as well, just to know that so many people are thinking about our community and our families,” said Escanaba Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher.

The Escanaba Girls Basketball team also held a game Monday night in Gladstone.

The boys team held a miracle minute for the Weaver family between quarters and more than $900 was raised. The Escanaba Eskymos defeated the Marinette Marines in a close one 79 to 73.

