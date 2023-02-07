Eagle Mine, Lake Superior Community Partnership seek community input for Marquette County trails master plan

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents now have the chance to weigh in on the future of the county’s recreational trail system.

Monday evening at the Powell Township Hall, representatives from the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP), IMBA Trail Solutions, Simply Superior Consulting and Eagle Mine held a public input session.

The groups gathered ideas from the public on how to improve trails across the county.

Eagle Mine External Affairs Manager Matt Johnson said he wants to hear from as many Marquette County Community members as possible.

“We really need input from as many people as possible to understand what’s important to them,” Johnson said.

He continued, “We want to know what’s important to them for a trail. Is it accessibility, connecting neighborhoods, connecting communities? Maybe somebody has a favorite trail that they want us to focus on. Maybe there’s a new trail that we should be building in the community.”

One idea presented at Monday’s meeting was building a bike path connecting Marquette to Big Bay.

There are two more public input sessions this week.

The first is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Marquette Township Hall.

The second is 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Hygge Center in Ishpeming.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.