“Chain of Love” fundraiser returns to Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community fundraiser is looking for donations to support athletes participating in the Special Olympics.

Co-Champion for the Chain of Love Tregan Lippens explains what the fundraiser is supporting.

“To help cover the travel expenses for our local Special Olympics team, we are using a literal chain where you can write the name of a loved one, anyone in memory and we will tie them together and hang them up on the ceiling here at Bay College.”

Lippens said the chain is a physical representation of strength in the community.

“My business teacher, he’s overseeing the Business Professionals of America organization that we’re running this through,” Lippens said. “He was telling me as I was setting up the event a great quote that I like: ‘A chain can only be as strong as its weakest link’ and so, I think what we’re doing here is showing that each link can be just as strong as the last.”

Co-Champion for the Chain of Love Nathan Howes says there are multiple ways to donate. Both Howes and Lippen can be contacted via email.

“People can donate by physically coming to Bay College or they can email my email or Tregan’s email and they can make a donation to Area 1 Special Olympics.”

Howes said he’s glad to have the opportunity to give back to the community.

“I’ve been watching Special Olympics throughout high school,” Howes said. “And right now it feels really good to raise funds for this event.”

Donations are open Feb. 6 to 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They encourage each donation to be at least a dollar.

