“Chain of Love” fundraiser returns to Bay College

The booth for the Chain of Love Fundraiser is located in front of the Student Success Desk.
The booth for the Chain of Love Fundraiser is located in front of the Student Success Desk.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community fundraiser is looking for donations to support athletes participating in the Special Olympics.

Co-Champion for the Chain of Love Tregan Lippens explains what the fundraiser is supporting.

“To help cover the travel expenses for our local Special Olympics team, we are using a literal chain where you can write the name of a loved one, anyone in memory and we will tie them together and hang them up on the ceiling here at Bay College.”

Lippens said the chain is a physical representation of strength in the community.

“My business teacher, he’s overseeing the Business Professionals of America organization that we’re running this through,” Lippens said. “He was telling me as I was setting up the event a great quote that I like: ‘A chain can only be as strong as its weakest link’ and so, I think what we’re doing here is showing that each link can be just as strong as the last.”

Co-Champion for the Chain of Love Nathan Howes says there are multiple ways to donate. Both Howes and Lippen can be contacted via email.

“People can donate by physically coming to Bay College or they can email my email or Tregan’s email and they can make a donation to Area 1 Special Olympics.”

Howes said he’s glad to have the opportunity to give back to the community.

“I’ve been watching Special Olympics throughout high school,” Howes said. “And right now it feels really good to raise funds for this event.”

Donations are open Feb. 6 to 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They encourage each donation to be at least a dollar.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
Update: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter

Latest News

Breezy winds, lake effect snow and clouds diminish towards a mild reprieve -- before next...
Winding down, clearing out to a mild and sunny Wednesday
Family Resources is raising awareness of teen dating violence in our area, and how to identify...
‘No shame in reaching out’: experts share tips for how to spot teen dating violence
Part of the celebration includes messages from previous library directors on what they enjoyed...
Forsyth Township Public Library to celebrate 50th year anniversary
Escanaba Public Safety officials remind everyone to make sure your car is locked, and keys are...
Escanaba sees increase in car thefts, officials give tips on how to keep your car safe