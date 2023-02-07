AM snow then heavy snow potential Thursday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wet snow and a wintry mixture are moving across the east as a small disturbance exits the area. This clears out by mid-morning. Another trough in the jetstream coupled with an area of low pressure forming the central plains and a cold front out of Canada will move through the Great Lakes on Thursday. This will bring wet heavy snow to the eastern half of the U.P. by the afternoon. Then, lake-effect snow will linger across the north on Friday. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ through Thursday night. Roads will slippery! Stay tuned for updates.

Today: Morning wet snow in the east. Then, gradual clearing

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with afternoon wet heavy snow for the central and eastern counties

>Highs: Low to mid 30

Friday: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers during the morning across the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

