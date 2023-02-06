Unseasonably warm trend with snow returning tonight
The jetstream remains progressive this week keeping above-normal temperatures around. We’re looking at two disturbances this week. The next one comes tonight with widespread wet snow followed by a mixture tomorrow morning. Snow amounts with this round will be low ranging 1-2″. Then, some models are hinting at a second system bringing another round of wet snow Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for updates!
Today: Morning sunshine then becoming cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 20s to 30° east
Tuesday: Morning snow and rain mix
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Friday: Lingering lake-effect snow showers in the north
>Highs: Upper 20s to 30°
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Sunda: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.