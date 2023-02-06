Unseasonably warm trend with snow returning tonight

The jetstream remains progressive this week keeping above-normal temperatures around. We’re looking at two disturbances this week. The next one comes tonight with widespread wet snow followed by a mixture tomorrow morning. Snow amounts with this round will be low ranging 1-2″. Then, some models are hinting at a second system bringing another round of wet snow Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Morning sunshine then becoming cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 20s to 30° east

Tuesday: Morning snow and rain mix

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Lingering lake-effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s to 30°

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunda: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

