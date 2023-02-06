Three-point shooting not enough as NMU women’s basketball falls to Wayne State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (12-10, 7-6) had a fierce competition against the Wayne State University Warriors (11-9, 4-8), and despite shooting 10-19 from deep, the ‘Cats fell by a mere 69-64 margin at the Berry Events Center on Saturday.

With the loss, the two teams split the season series. The Wildcats have now lost three straight overall. Makaylee Kuhn led the team with 15 points. Following behind her was Sarah Newcomer with 12 points. Shea Tripp paced all scorers with 25 points for the Warriors. NMU shot 24-63 (38.1%) from the floor while WSU was 24-45 (53.3%). On the 3-point line, the ‘Cats made 10 out of the 19 (52.6%) and the Warriors were 6-17 (35.3%).

With a close-knit game in the first quarter, hitting threes seemed to be a common theme for the Wildcats. Sarah Newcomer was able to add two triples to the scoreboard. She led NMU with six. For as hot as the Wildcat offense was, the Warriors were just as efficient. Shae Tripp scored 12 points in the high-scoring opening quarter, as NMU led 23-20. Heading into the second quarter with a three point lead, the ‘Cats managed to maintain that same lead while making their way to halftime, up 39-37. Newcomer stayed hot from deep, with Kayla Tierney getting in on the fun from downtown.

The game remained tight throughout the third quarter, as neither side could seem to build out a comfortable lead. As the quarter wrapped up, the game was knotted at 53 all with 10 minutes to go. The Warrriors were able to grab a lead early in the final frame that they would not give up. Tripp and teammate Maxine Moore combined for 43 points in the contest.

In a game where not much separation was made, a 16-11 edge for WSU in the final quarter proved to be the difference, as they took down the ‘Cats 69-64.

The Wildcats will travel downstate for their next two games against Davenport University on February 9, 2023 at 5:30pm and Grand Valley State University on February 11 at 1pm.

