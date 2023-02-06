Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Update: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in an inmate...
Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights

Latest News

Donckers will be bringing back their chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine's Day.
Businesses look ahead to Valentine’s Day
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
Riders must stay on the right side of the trail in order to avoid collisions.
Michigan DNR debuts Free Snowmobiling Weekend
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Boy who shot teacher allegedly choked another