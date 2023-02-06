The Ryan Report - Feb. 5, 2023

The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of February speaking with Michigan Technological University (MTU) faculty member, Caryn Heldt PhD.

Dr. Heldt is a faculty member at MTU in the school of chemical engineering and also the director of the Health Research Institute. This week on the Ryan Report, she sits down with Don to discuss all things viruses.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

The Ryan Report

Part 3:

The Ryan Report

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

