Roads turning slick as wintry mix spreads through early Tuesday

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain, freezing rain, sleet and wet snow spreading from west to east; windy with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow west, wintry mix east, then full transition to snow by midday; patchy blowing snow; becoming partly cloudy to sunny in the afternoon; blustery with west winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30 *Falling to the 20s late afternoon

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late evening; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow spreading in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers east; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

