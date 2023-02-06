Roads turning slick as wintry mix spreads through early Tuesday

Rain, sleet and snow creating slushy and icy conditions Tuesday, poor visibility too as southwest winds gust over 30 mph.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain, freezing rain, sleet and wet snow spreading from west to east; windy with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow west, wintry mix east, then full transition to snow by midday; patchy blowing snow; becoming partly cloudy to sunny in the afternoon; blustery with west winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30 *Falling to the 20s late afternoon

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late evening; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow spreading in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers east; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

