Relief for buyers? Realtor Stephanie Jones has the latest on the UP housing market

Realtor Stephanie Jones on the TV6 Morning News.
Realtor Stephanie Jones on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On a national level, there’s some relief to the housing market as interest rates fall slightly and more homes are going up for sale.

Marquette-based Realtor Stephanie Jones says it’s still a competitive market in the Upper Peninsula, and buyers better prepare to pay up.

Sellers, on the other hand, will have to groom their house more before putting it on the market compared to a year or two years ago.

Jones adds that pricing can make all the difference for a seller, and tells TV6′s Pavlina Osta and Tia Trudgeon to always consult a professional.

Realtor Stephanie Jones has advice for people looking to sell their homes right now.

Stephanie Jones is a realtor with Select Realty.

You can follow her on Facebook at StephanieSells!

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Weather, road conditions blamed for fatal Mackinac County crash
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
Future Constuction workers.
UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year

Latest News

Rachel Freeman of Huron Mountain Bakery decorates a cookie.
Cookies and Cocoa
Decorate your own cookies at the Cookies and Cocoa event.
Cookies and Cocoa
Realtor Stephanie Jones joins Pavlina Osta and Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News.
Realtor Stephanie Jones - the latest on the UP housing market
Native American Dancers Michelle, James, and April join Tia and Pavlina on the TV6 Morning News.
Forest Roberts Theatre to host Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company