Relief for buyers? Realtor Stephanie Jones has the latest on the UP housing market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On a national level, there’s some relief to the housing market as interest rates fall slightly and more homes are going up for sale.

Marquette-based Realtor Stephanie Jones says it’s still a competitive market in the Upper Peninsula, and buyers better prepare to pay up.

Sellers, on the other hand, will have to groom their house more before putting it on the market compared to a year or two years ago.

Jones adds that pricing can make all the difference for a seller, and tells TV6′s Pavlina Osta and Tia Trudgeon to always consult a professional.

